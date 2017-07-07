Pages Navigation Menu

Soccer Captain, Saxophonist, Music Prefect! 2Baba’s son Nino Graduates from Elementary School

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Music star 2Baba, his wife Annie, Sumbo and Pastor David Adeoye celebrated his son Nino as he graduated from elementary school on Friday. Nino, a saxophonist and his school’s music prefect and soccer captain, was also given the award of “Best Behaved Boy,” presented to him by 2Baba. The graduand also posted a photo of his […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.