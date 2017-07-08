Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soldier steals friend’s car, a day after he was dismissed from Nigerian Army for robbery

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An ex-Nigerian soldier, Obadiah Ayuba, who was dismissed from the Nigerian army over unprofessional actions, including robbery and absconding from duty, has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command after he stole his friend’s car  day after he was dismissed. Ayuba who confessed to committing the said offence, said that he stole the car on […]

The post Soldier steals friend’s car, a day after he was dismissed from Nigerian Army for robbery appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.