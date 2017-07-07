Pages Navigation Menu

Sophos XG firewall gets NSS rating for security effectiveness

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

SOPHOS, a global leader in network and endpoint security has announced that NSS Labs has rated the Sophos XG Firewall as one of the highest performing firewalls in the industry in its most recent Next-Generation Firewall Group Test Report(1) . The XG Firewall was “Recommended” as one of the top three products for security effectiveness. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

