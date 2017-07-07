Southern Christian elders, militants want Buhari’s health status published

Southern Nigeria Christian Elders (SONCEF) and a coalition of Niger Delta militants groups are demanding that the presidency should immediately make President Muhammadu Buhari’s health condition public.

The call followed several rumours trailing the health status of the president, who is in London on medical grounds.In a statement released in Enugu, SONCEF stated that although Nigerians have the duty to pray continuously for the recovery of their president, they also deserve to know his true health situation considering the office he occupies.

The statement signed by its chairman, Rev David Eberechukwu and Secretary Dr. Felix Ekiye, also expressed worries over the unstable state of the nation by the various threats and agitations from some ethnic groups.

It noted that the unity and development of the country required the collective efforts of all and sundry, stressing that it was wrong for a particular group to ask others to quit.

The militants said people of the Niger Delta are pained by the fact that the resources that will be used to upset the bills for the presidential jet packed in London for almost two months will be paid from oil revenue.

They have also blamed the spate of secessionist agitation on President Muhammadu Buhari’s lopsided appointments and called for the restructuring of Nigeria in line with the principle of fiscal federalism.

In a statement issued after an emergency joint meeting held in Port Harcourt, they declared that the recent visit of the Acting President to the Niger Delta states was a camouflage and scam to deceive the Niger Delta people in order to achieve the administration’s full-scale oil production.

They argued that the appointment of northerners into key positions smacks of sectional domination, while those appointed to fill the remaining meager and irrelevant positions from Niger Delta are self-centered individuals.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

