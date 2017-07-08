‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Snares $1.36 Million India Opening – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Snares $1.36 Million India Opening
Forbes
Spiderman: Homecoming took first place in India on its opening day with a 6.5 crore ($1 million) opening on Friday. When added to its 2.25 crore ($0.36 million) in Thursday preview grosses, the action comedy led all pictures at the country's theaters …
10 summer sizzlers – this season's blockbusters
After Spider-Man Homecoming, Tom Holland to don director's hat?
REVIEW: Why Spider-Man: Homecoming is a welcome apology for past mistakes
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!