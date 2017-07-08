Sports minister, Solomon Dalung gets international appointment

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, was, on Thursday, appointed as an advisory committee of World Youth Ministers Forum in the city of Busan in South Korea. A Facebook post detailing the awards reads: Certificate of Appointment, In recognition of the demonstrated passion, zeal and ability, this certificate serves to confirm that Hon. …

The post Sports minister, Solomon Dalung gets international appointment appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

