Troost-Ekong Bids Gent Fans Farewell After Completing Bursaspor Switch
Complete Sports Nigeria
Troost-Ekong Bids Gent Fans Farewell After Completing Bursaspor Switch
Complete Sports Nigeria
New Bursaspor of Turkey signing, William Troost-Ekong, has thanked the fans of his former Belgian side KAA Gent for their tremendous support during his stay at the club, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Troost-Ekong on Saturday completed his €2 …
