Swansea Sign Arnor Gudjohnsen, Half-Brother Of Former Chelsea Star Eidur Gudjohnsen

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Football, News, Sports

Swansea have signed 16-year-old Arnor Gudjohnsen, half brother of former Chelsea and Barcelona star Eidur.

The midfielder joins Paul Clement’s side from Breidablik in Iceland and is expected to link up with Swansea’s academy side.

He is the son of former Iceland international Arnor Snr – and told the club that his father and brother have been a huge help in advising him over the years.

Arnor Gudjohnsen said: ‘It’s great to be here. I am looking forward to the challenge and I am excited to get started.

‘I want to progress myself on and off the pitch while I am here and develop myself for first-team football.

‘My dad and brother have helped me a lot throughout my career. They have given me good advice over the years.’

Swansea agreed terms with his Icelandic club Breidablik in March and the midfielder has now joined up with his new team-mates.

Gudjohnsen’s stay at the Liberty Stadium will be helped by fellow Icelander Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has become one of Swansea’s most important players during his stay in Wales, helping the club escape relegation during the 2016-17 season by scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists in 38 Premier League appearances.

