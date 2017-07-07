Pages Navigation Menu

Take Four Minutes To Watch Neill Blomkamp’s New Short About God And The Serengeti [Video]

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

Neill Blomkamp is having a great time releasing his short films with Oats Studios, and his latest effort doesn’t disappoint.

Hot off the back of Rakka, which we showed you HERE, comes God: Serengeti.

You may recognise the all powerful and deranged God – yes, that’s our own Sharlto Copley donning the beard.

They say that the Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away, which is true of that final spritz:

There’s almost something Monty Python about it all – he’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy.

