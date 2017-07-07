Take Four Minutes To Watch Neill Blomkamp’s New Short About God And The Serengeti [Video]

Neill Blomkamp is having a great time releasing his short films with Oats Studios, and his latest effort doesn’t disappoint.

Hot off the back of Rakka, which we showed you HERE, comes God: Serengeti.

You may recognise the all powerful and deranged God – yes, that’s our own Sharlto Copley donning the beard.

They say that the Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away, which is true of that final spritz:

There’s almost something Monty Python about it all – he’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy.

[source:empire]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

