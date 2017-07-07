Pages Navigation Menu

Taraba govt, UNODC train 100 on drugs treatment, rehabilitation

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Taraba state government in collaboration with United Nations’ Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) yesterday commenced training of 100 drugs treatment practitioners to provide evidence- based drugs treatment in the state. At the flag off of the training workshop in Jalingo, governor Ishaku said the training was not just the commitment of his administration to […]

