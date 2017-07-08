Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Task Force Arrest Bini Chief for alleged flouting law banning CDAs – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Guardian

Task Force Arrest Bini Chief for alleged flouting law banning CDAs
THISDAY Newspapers
For allegedly flouting the law prohibiting the activities of Community Development Association (CDA's), a Benin Chief and Ohen of Amufi in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state, was yesterday arrested by the committee on Protection of Private …
Arase leads Task Force to arrest Bini ChiefNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.