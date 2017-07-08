Task Force Arrest Bini Chief for alleged flouting law banning CDAs – THISDAY Newspapers
Guardian
Task Force Arrest Bini Chief for alleged flouting law banning CDAs
THISDAY Newspapers
For allegedly flouting the law prohibiting the activities of Community Development Association (CDA's), a Benin Chief and Ohen of Amufi in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state, was yesterday arrested by the committee on Protection of Private …
Arase leads Task Force to arrest Bini Chief
