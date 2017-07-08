Tekno sets Aside N5m to help Small Businesses & Students

Made Men Music Group frontline act Tekno has set aside N5 million to support small businesses and students on social media. The singer took to his Twitter page today to announce that he is prepared to help small businesses as well as students struggling to pay their fees, as long as they send proof. The […]

The post Tekno sets Aside N5m to help Small Businesses & Students appeared first on BellaNaija.

