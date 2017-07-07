Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A record-breaking Australian battery deal shows Tesla is moving beyond cars – Vox

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vox

A record-breaking Australian battery deal shows Tesla is moving beyond cars
Vox
Tesla is a famous company thanks to its iconic electric cars. But fundamentally, Tesla is less a car company than it is a battery company. The company underscored that fact yesterday when it announced a contract to build the world's largest lithium ion
Tesla to build giant battery to provide power to 30000 homesFinancial Times
There's Less To Tesla's Big Australian Battery Deal Than Meets The EyeForbes
South Australia could soon be powered by an enormous Tesla-built batteryWashington Post
TechCrunch –Business Insider –Khaleej Times –CNBC
all 184 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.