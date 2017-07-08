Pages Navigation Menu

That moment when Alaafin of Oyo’s youngest wife caught on camera staringat actress Lizzy Anjorin with disgust (watch)

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Believe… Nigerians are the best detectives. We are so quick with observing facial detecting… Gold My TV, yesterday, uploaded a video of the Alaafin of Oyo and his wives having a photo session with celebrant, Lizzy Anjorin.. But then, In the video, the youngest Olori was caught “looking” at the delectable actress with disgust. Watch …

