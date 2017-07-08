That moment when Alaafin of Oyo’s youngest wife caught on camera staringat actress Lizzy Anjorin with disgust (watch)

Believe… Nigerians are the best detectives. We are so quick with observing facial detecting… Gold My TV, yesterday, uploaded a video of the Alaafin of Oyo and his wives having a photo session with celebrant, Lizzy Anjorin.. But then, In the video, the youngest Olori was caught “looking” at the delectable actress with disgust. Watch …

The post That moment when Alaafin of Oyo’s youngest wife caught on camera staringat actress Lizzy Anjorin with disgust (watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

