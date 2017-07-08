The Kia Telluride Concept

Unveiled in 2016, the Kia Telluride previews a cutting-edge vision for a full-size SUV. A striking three-row, seven-passenger, luxury SUV concept, it features a modern and upright shape, muscular stance, and – for maximum comfort – a longer wheelbase than many other production Kia models.

The car made an aesthetic statement as a bold, all-new luxury SUV with an abundance of advanced technologies.

The concept focuses on the passenger experience and comfort of second-row occupants, whose seats can recline nearly flat with large fold-away footrests. Front- and middle-row passenger seats feature a series of precise diamond-cut openings in the seatbacks, each embedded with Smart Sensors to capture a passenger’s vital health information. Passenger vitals are then displayed on interior door panel screens, and synchronize with a Light Emitted Rejuvenation (LER) system. The LER system utilizes a large LED panel in the ceiling which displays therapeutic light patterns to treat desynchronosis, more commonly known as jetlag, and improve passengers’ energy levels.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

