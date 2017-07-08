Pages Navigation Menu

McGregor adds two-time boxing champ as sparring partner for Mayweather fight – CBSSports.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2017


McGregor adds two-time boxing champ as sparring partner for Mayweather fight
As UFC champion Conor McGregor continues to prepare for his Aug. 26 boxing megafight against former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather, he has enlisted the help of a former two-division titleholder to help his transition to the sweet science.
