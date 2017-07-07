Ronaldo’s son to play for Brazil U-18 – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Ronaldo's son to play for Brazil U-18
Daily Post Nigeria
Ronald Nazario de Lima, the first son of Brazil's legendary goal poacher, Ronaldo de Lima, has been selected to represent Brazil in this year's Maccabiah games. The Maccabiah games is the third-largest sporting event in the world, with 10,000 athletes …
The next Fenomeno? Brazil legend Ronaldo sends congrats to son on U-18 selection
Ronaldo congratulates son for selection in Brazil U-18 side for Maccabiah Games
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo's son Ronald Lima has been called up for Brazil's Under-18 squad for upcoming …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!