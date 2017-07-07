The Struggle To Kiss RMD!!! – Between Omoni Obioli, Chioma Chukwuka And Ufuoma

Nollywood actresses and friends, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Chukwuka and Omoni Oboli seems to be head over heels with RMD’s lips as they seem to be all wanting to have a taste of his lips. Yesterday was RMD’s birthday, and Ufuoma posted a birthday message for him and gushed about how she liked that they kissed …

The post The Struggle To Kiss RMD!!! – Between Omoni Obioli, Chioma Chukwuka And Ufuoma appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

