The Thread: “Aquatic splendour” “Rich man’s ghetto” | See our Top 10 photos of Lekki, VI floods
We do not know whether to laugh or cry at the pictures flooding the Nigerian internet today, clearly depicting Lagos…
Read » The Thread: “Aquatic splendour” “Rich man’s ghetto” | See our Top 10 photos of Lekki, VI floods on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!