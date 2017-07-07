‘The Voice SA’ Is An Absolute Shambles After More Dodgy Voting Drama

If you think Carte Blanche can ruin a weekend go ahead and watch an episode of The Voice South Africa.

No disrespect to the contestants, but just about everything from the production value through to the talent on show leaves much room for improvement.

Then there’s the ongoing voting drama that they somehow cannot stamp out, all centring around contestants and social media.

The lowdown from Times LIVE:

Reality show The Voice SA has been hit by another case of social media boosting – a practice banned by M-Net for swinging the votes in favour of certain contestants. On Thursday, M-Net confirmed the incident but remained steadfast in its decision not to name the guilty parties, despite the broadcaster insisting that it was being “transparent”. It is the second time in as many weeks that the broadcaster has had to come clean about the use of illicit voting tactics on the show. The entire format of the show, including the finale to be aired on Sunday, had to be reworked after the dodgy tactics came to light. Two contestants, Luke Lovemore and PJ Pretorius, were brought back onto the show after M-Net could not fully assure the public that they had left the singing competition based on accurate voting and not as a result of boosted posts in favour of another contestant. Last week, M-Net said it did not want to name the guilty parties because it could affect voting. This week, the broadcaster said it was related to a privacy issue. The show has been called out for not being “transparent”, as it claims in media statements, and instead doesn’t want to affect ratings ahead of the finale. When pressed about why it would not reveal the guilty parties, M-Net said that in last week’s incident it was “unclear if misconduct took place.”

What a shambles.

Here’s an idea – scrap the show after this season and put something half decent in its place.

Given that it’s DStv, any free space will probably just end up being a re-run of an already aired show.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

