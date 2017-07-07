Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There is nothing wrong with Nigeria, the problem is Nigerians – Obasanjo – YNaija

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YNaija

There is nothing wrong with Nigeria, the problem is Nigerians – Obasanjo
YNaija
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked secessionist agitators to shun such idea, as division was not the solution to Nigeria's problems. The former President stated on Friday at different events in Effurun and Warri, Delta State when he visited
Obasanjo 'bombs' restructuring, secession advocatesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Nigeria needs mindset change, not restructuring – ObasanjoThe Nation Newspaper
Obasanjo wants govts, Nigerians to patronize local entrepreneursThe News
AllAfrica.com –TheNewsGuru –TVC News
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.