There is nothing wrong with Nigeria, the problem is Nigerians – Obasanjo
YNaija
There is nothing wrong with Nigeria, the problem is Nigerians – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked secessionist agitators to shun such idea, as division was not the solution to Nigeria's problems. The former President stated on Friday at different events in Effurun and Warri, Delta State when he visited …
