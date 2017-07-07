These Goats Are Better Than Some Nigerian Leaders – Ben Bruce

The senator shared a picture of 2 goats. One leveraging on the other to get access to leaves that seemed above its reach. The senator uploaded the photo on his twitter page and captioned it

“Nigerians from North, South, East and West should study this pic. These goats are better leaders than many “leaders”

Do you agree with the senator?

The post These Goats Are Better Than Some Nigerian Leaders – Ben Bruce appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

