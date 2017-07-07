Think Your Gran’s Impressive? Try This 91-Year-Old Gymnast For Size [Video]

I don’t know your gran but I bet she is wonderful and very impressive.

Not trying to ruin her or your vibe, but Johanna Quaas is a pretty big deal.

91 years young and hailing from Germany, Johanna started with gymnastics way back in 1934. Her skills managed to impress Rio Olympics athletic superstar Simone Biles, too, who gushed about granny:

“I’m speechless,” the four-time gold medalist said after Quaas tore it up on the floor and on the parallel bars. “I hope I can even walk at 90 years old. She’s amazing.”

Hit it, G-rizzle.

The only downside to that clip is Steve Harvey – ugh.

You know what they say – 91 is the new 80.

[source:huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

