Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This D**k Can Make Blac Chyna Apologize to Rob – Rapper, The Game Puts His Big Manhood on Display

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular American rapper, The Game, has taken to his Instagram page and shared an er*tic photo of the outline of his massive manhood in his tight underwear. The former G-Unit rapper who posted the er*tic image on social media, also bragged about how his s*xual prowess can make Blac Chyna apologize to Rob Kardashian for …

The post This D**k Can Make Blac Chyna Apologize to Rob – Rapper, The Game Puts His Big Manhood on Display appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.