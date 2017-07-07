This week’s tumble in oil was troubling, but the $40 floor should hold, analysts say – CNBC
CNBC
This week's tumble in oil was troubling, but the $40 floor should hold, analysts say
Oil futures continue to get pounded, falling more than 2.5 percent Friday, as traders continue to be concerned about too much oil supply. U.S. oil production continues to increase, with weekly data showing it grew to 9.34 million barrels per day. The …
OPEC mulls oil production caps for Libya, Nigeria
TSX Slips Below 15000 as Plunges 150 Points With Energy, Healthcare Posting Heaviest Losses
Nigeria, Libya Oil Output Threaten Global Market
