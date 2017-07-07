THROWBACK | President Jonathan Arrives Canada For G-20 Summit

Nigeria’s President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has arrived Canada for the G-20 summit. He met with the Nigerian community in Canada soon after his arrival.

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) and the Canadian Council on Africa (CCAfrica) announced Jonathan’s arrival for the meeting.

Also attending the summit is the Chair of the African Union and President of the Republic of Malawi Bhingu wa Mutharika are scheduled to attend the G20 Business Leaders: Partnering with Africa’s Dynamic Markets, to be held at the Marriott Downtown Eaton Centre Hotel in Toronto.

President Jacob Zuma of the Republic of South Africa is tentatively scheduled to attend. African Union Commission Chair Jean Ping, former Prime Minister of Canada Joe Clark, leaders from the World Bank, European Business Council for Africa and the Mediterranean, Business Unity South Africa, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, and the U.S. and Canadian private sectors will also be in attendance.

