Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage is HOT in these photos!

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Tiwa Savage attended the reopening of Club Quilox yesterday night, and we must admit she looked good. The “All Over Me” crooner shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page looking snatched in a strapped black lace bustier above the knee dress. See photos Credits Styled by @kizaster Hair by @dfalanaartistry Make up @joycejacob_jjb

The post Tiwa Savage is HOT in these photos! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.