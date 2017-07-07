Top journalist Kweku Baako discloses why he voted for president Akufo Addo

YEN.COM.GH

Journalist and politician, Kweku Baako has disclosed that he voted for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo during the 2016 December elections. Top journalist Kweku Baako discloses why he voted for president Akufo Addo. President Nana Addo …



and more »