Total plans for 5m solar lamp by 2020 – Vanguard
|
Total plans for 5m solar lamp by 2020
Vanguard
TOTAL Access to Energy, TAE, has reinstated its commitment to provision of affordable and clean energy to Nigerians, saying the lives of over 10 million people have improved following the company's solar lamp. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!