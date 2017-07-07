Pages Navigation Menu

Toulouse Signs Yaya Sanogo For Free

Arsenal striker, Yaya Sanogo has signed for Ligue 1 side, Toulouse, after he was released by the England club.

Sanogo could only manage one goal for Arsenal over four seasons, and made only 20 appearances.

The Frenchman has returned to his country, after signing a three-year deal with Toulouse.

Sanogo had unsuccessful loan spells at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic, before he was released by Arsenal.

