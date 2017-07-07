Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toyin Lawani’s babydaddy defends Blac Chyna, says “80% of mothers are pathetic whores”

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Serial entrepreneur, Toyin lawani’s baby daddy, Lordtrigg have said 80% of mothers are pathetic whores, this is in defense of Blac Chyna who several people have slammed after Rob Kardashian called her out for cheating on him and being a bad mother.     He then clarified people who thought he was shading his baby …

The post Toyin Lawani’s babydaddy defends Blac Chyna, says “80% of mothers are pathetic whores” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.