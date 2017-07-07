Toyin Lawani’s babydaddy defends Blac Chyna, says “80% of mothers are pathetic whores”

Serial entrepreneur, Toyin lawani’s baby daddy, Lordtrigg have said 80% of mothers are pathetic whores, this is in defense of Blac Chyna who several people have slammed after Rob Kardashian called her out for cheating on him and being a bad mother. He then clarified people who thought he was shading his baby …

