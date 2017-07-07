Pages Navigation Menu

Tragic footage of moment bride and brother died in helicopter crash on her wedding day (Video)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rosemeire Nascimento da Silva had planned to surprise her groom Udirley Damasceno by arriving at her wedding venue in a helicopter. Sadly, she did not make it to the venue.   She died last December with her brother, her pregnant wedding photographer and the pilot, after the weather became foggy 21 minutes into the flight, […]

