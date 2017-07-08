Chelsea may be forced into embarrassing Diego Costa U-turn – The Pride of London
The Pride of London
Chelsea may be forced into embarrassing Diego Costa U-turn
The Pride of London
With Chelsea making little progress in signing a new striker, Antonio Conte may be forced into an embarrassing U-turn to keep Diego Costa. Manchester United have officially agreed a fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku. The man nailed on as favourite to …
