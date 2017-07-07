Pages Navigation Menu

Trump meets with S. Korea, Japan leaders on N. Korea nuclear threat

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe and South Korean President, Moon Jae-in on the eve of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg Thursday, as North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests dominate talks. The meeting came shortly after Moon met Chinese President, Xi Jingping in Berlin, where both sides agreed…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

