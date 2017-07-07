Pages Navigation Menu

Tupac’s Emotional Love Note To Madonna Auctions For $100,000 [See Here]

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tupac called time on his relationship with Madonna because she was white, it’s been claimed. TMZ has obtained a handwritten letter penned by the late rapper from his prison cell, which is set to go under auction later this month at Gotta Have Rock and Roll with a starting bid of $100,000. The emotional note, …

Hello. Add your message here.