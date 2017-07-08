Uganda: Iganga Woman MP Grace Kaudha Dies – AllAfrica.com
|
New Vision
|
Uganda: Iganga Woman MP Grace Kaudha Dies
AllAfrica.com
Kaudha 31, died at the Kampala Capital City Hospital in Kawempe, Kampala last at around 2:00 o'clock on Saturday. She was five months pregnant. Chris Obore, the Director of Communications and Public Affairs confirmed. "The Speaker of Parliament …
Iganga MP dead due to pregnancy complication
Ugandan Woman MP Kaudha dies after child-birth complications
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!