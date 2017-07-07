Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Nakivubo Road Renamed Ssebaana Kizito Road – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Uganda: Nakivubo Road Renamed Ssebaana Kizito Road
AllAfrica.com
Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago lays a wreath on the casket bearing the body of Ssebaana Kizito. By Siraje Lubwama & Shabibah Nakirigya. A special Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) meeting on Thursday solidly resolved to name Nakivubo Place …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.