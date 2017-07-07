Uganda: Nakivubo Road Renamed Ssebaana Kizito Road – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Uganda: Nakivubo Road Renamed Ssebaana Kizito Road
AllAfrica.com
Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago lays a wreath on the casket bearing the body of Ssebaana Kizito. By Siraje Lubwama & Shabibah Nakirigya. A special Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) meeting on Thursday solidly resolved to name Nakivubo Place …
