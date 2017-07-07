UK Government denies supporting agitators seeking Nigeria’s break-up

The British government has denied claims by some secession agitators that it is backing their agitation to break up Nigeria. It would be recalled that some agitators claimed that some powerful nations like the US and the UK were backing their agitation. The British Envoy in Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, made the clarification on Thursday […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

