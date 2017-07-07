Umahi appoints Sun Correspondent new CPS

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-GOVERNOR David Umahi has appointed Emmanuel Uzor, the State Correspondent of Sun Newspaper in Ebonyi State his new Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment of Emmanuel Uzor was announced by the State commissioner for information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe with immediate effect.

Emmanuel Uzor takes over from the former Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya who was disengaged by the governor two weeks ago.

Uzor joined Sun newspaper in 2010 and has worked in Onitsha in Anambra state before his last transfer to Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital in August, 2015 before his appointment.

He holds double degrees in Philosophy and Mass Communication from the University of Ibadan and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka respectively.

He also holds Bachelors of Philosophy, B’PHL from the Pontificate University, Urban, Rome and Diploma in Latin from St Joseph University, Rome.

The post Umahi appoints Sun Correspondent new CPS appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

