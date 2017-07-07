Pages Navigation Menu

Unfazed Blac Chyna proceeds to slay on Instagram

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

Blac Chyna who has been called out by her ex fiance, Rob Kardashian for allegedly living a promiscuous life, seems unbothered and have moved on to live her life with photos and videos of her enjoying herself posted on Instagram. The duo’s messy relationship set the internet on fire after Rob Kardashian blasted Blac Chyna…

Hello. Add your message here.