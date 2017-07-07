Pages Navigation Menu

UNIPORT student, others arrested for alleged kidnapping

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has captured four suspected kidnappers in Port Harcourt, including a final year student of the University of Port Harcourt. The team also recovered some money collected by the kidnappers from their victim as ransom. A reliable source closed to the team confirmed the arrest in an interview […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

