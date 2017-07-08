UPDATE 2-Egypt’s deputy finance minister sees rate hike as temporary – Reuters
Reuters
UPDATE 2-Egypt's deputy finance minister sees rate hike as temporary
Reuters
CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) – Egypt's deputy finance minister Mohamed Meait said on Saturday he expected the rise in interest rates to control inflation would be temporary as he sees inflation falling early next year. The central bank, faced with …
