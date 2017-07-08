APC has disintegrated Nigeria – UPP – TheNewsGuru
APC has disintegrated Nigeria – UPP
TheNewsGuru
The United Progressives Party, UPP, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari has disintegrated Nigeria more than it met it in 2015. *770# Mobile. The party also said it will field an Igbo presidential …
