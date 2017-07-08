Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US declares readiness for war, drops ‘dummy bombs’ near North Korea

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One day after US Secretary of Defence, Jim Mattis said the military is ready to provide options to President Donald Trump over the launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea, US Air Force B-1 bombers have dropped “dummy bombs” near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. The exercise was tagged “show of force”, a military operation intended […]

US declares readiness for war, drops ‘dummy bombs’ near North Korea

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.