Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Starvation: Nigeria, Somalia, two others get Trump’s $639m aid – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 8, 2017


Starvation: Nigeria, Somalia, two others get Trump's $639m aid
The Nation Newspaper
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday promised 639 million dollars in aid to feed people facing starvation because of drought and conflict in Northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. Of the funding, 121 million dollars would go to Nigeria, …
