US renews commitment to support polio eradication in Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The US on Friday renewed its commitment to support polio eradication in Nigeria. The Charge D’ Affairs US Mission in Nigeria, Mr David Young made the promise at the   commissioning and official hand over of  the Jikoko Community Health Centre. Nigerian Pilot reports that the project was supported by US Ambassador’s small Grant Programme in […]

