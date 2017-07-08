US, Russia agree on ceasefire in south Syria from Sunday: Lavrov

Hamburg, Germany | AFP |Russia and the United States have agreed to a ceasefire in southern Syria starting from midday on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Friday in Hamburg.

“Today in Amman Russian, American and Jordanian experts… agreed on a memorandum of understanding to create a de-escalation zone” in the regions of Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida, he said. “There will be a ceasefire in this zone from midday Damascus time on July 9.”

Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been engaged in talks this year with Turkey and Iran over four so-called de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Negotiations in Astana this week failed to reach an agreement on the policing and precise borders of the zones, however.

Lavrov said that the ceasefire set to begin Sunday would be supervised by Russian military police “in coordination with the Jordanians and Americans”.

The US has led a multi-national coalition since 2014 battling the Islamic State group in Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

The post US, Russia agree on ceasefire in south Syria from Sunday: Lavrov appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

