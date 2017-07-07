Pages Navigation Menu

VAIDS aimed at correcting Nigeria’s poor tax to GDP ratio – Finance Minister – Vanguard

VAIDS aimed at correcting Nigeria's poor tax to GDP ratio – Finance Minister
The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has explained that the newly launched Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is a credible platform put in place for defaulting Nigerian taxpayers to work out a flexible way to pay their …
