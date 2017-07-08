Pages Navigation Menu

Venezuela’s Leopoldo Lopez granted house arrest on health problems

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Health, World | 0 comments

Venezuela’s best-known jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has been granted house arrest after over three years in jail, the country’s Supreme Court said on Saturday, citing health problems. Lopez, 46, was jailed in 2014 for his role in leading months of anti-government protests against President Nicolas Maduro. “Maikel Moreno, president of the Supreme Court, has…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

