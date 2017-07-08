Venezuela’s Leopoldo Lopez granted house arrest on health problems

Venezuela’s best-known jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has been granted house arrest after over three years in jail, the country’s Supreme Court said on Saturday, citing health problems. Lopez, 46, was jailed in 2014 for his role in leading months of anti-government protests against President Nicolas Maduro. “Maikel Moreno, president of the Supreme Court, has…

