Verratti Apologises On Behalf Of Agent, Who Called Him A Prisoner At PSG

Marco Verratti has apologised for comments made by his agent, who stated the midfielder is being kept prisoner by PSG.

Donato Di Campli made the statement in an interview, however, Verratti insists he is happy at the club.

Josep Maria Bartomeu claims the Italy international is keen on a move to Barcelona, but PSG will not sell.

“We’ve gone through some tough times over the last few days,” Verratti told PSG’s website on Friday.

“I saw what my agent said and I just wanted to say that they are not my words at all. And I want to apologise to everyone at the club, the president, the fans and the players.

“I am very happy here, we got back to training today. I am thrilled to be back here and working again. I know the club trusts me and I really want to apologise once again. I don’t talk much as I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have become the player I am today thanks to the club and that’s why I am deeply sorry. They were not my words and he made a big mistake. I hope that this will not happen again. Everyone wants to focus on working and I too want to do my best, as I always do for the club.”

Di Campli had said: “Marco Verratti is a prisoner of the Emir. [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi has told me that if he sells [Verratti] then they would never forgive him in Doha.”

Bartomeu had told Mundo Deportivo : “Clubs want to negotiate. Look at Verratti, for instance, a player we’re interested in signing, the coaches believe is good enough to play in Barca’s midfield.

“We know that the player would love to come to Barca but when you call PSG and you talk with the president, he says that he’s not for sale and there is no release clause.”

